Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Pischke
@jrpischke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Studio light sitting in front of a desk setup
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lighting
film
dramtic
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
studio lighting
filmmaking
filmmaking equipment
filmmaking gear
filmmaking wallpapers
cinema
cine
cinematography
cinematic
gear
photo gear
lighting design
desk
Landscape Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Urbanismo
2,579 photos · Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
ROADS
173 photos · Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
Architecture
207 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers