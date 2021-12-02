Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aktar Hossain
@aktarhossain
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
leaves
calming
colourful
Blur Backgrounds
Purple Backgrounds
nature images
calm
close up nature
ferns
purple leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
camping
202 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
Vintage
211 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
Great Outdoors
437 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images