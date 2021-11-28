Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joey Sabri
@kickedooparadise
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alberta, Canada
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
alberta
canada
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
spire
steeple
architecture
tower
Nature Images
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
countryside
housing
shelter
rural
field
grassland
church
monastery
Public domain images
Related collections
Glorious Food
237 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
Life's A Beach
108 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers