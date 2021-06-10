Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chamidu Samarasinghe
@samsphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Embilipitiya, Sri Lanka
Published
on
June 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
embilipitiya
sri lanka
national flower of srilanka
blue water lily
nymphaea nouchali
blue lotus
plant
blossom
lily
Flower Images
pond lily
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Best of NASA
18 photos
· Curated by NASA
nasa
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior