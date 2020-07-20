Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
@tkirkgoz
Download free
Share
Info
Gaziantep, Türkiye
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tinsmith
Related collections
Metal Manufacturer
7 photos
· Curated by Richard Okpeh
Metal Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
old
YWL
86 photos
· Curated by Deborah Herman
ywl
leisure activity
human
Happiness
9 photos
· Curated by Lane Rettig
happiness
man
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
workshop
clothing
helmet
apparel
gaziantep
türkiye
old man
man
tinsmith
work space
tools
turkish man
metal work
gas canister
tinman
tinplate worker
craftsman
People Images & Pictures
PNG images