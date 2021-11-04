Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adi Nasta
@adinasta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wedding detail decoration
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding decoration
wedding details
bee eater
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
flying
Free stock photos
Related collections
Winter Tones
318 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Luxury Coast
75 photos · Curated by Laguna Beach Realtor
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos · Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures