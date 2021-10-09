Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ramiz Raza
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
October 9, 2021
OnePlus, LE2101
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The tan will fade away but our friendship will last forever .
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
manali
himachal pradesh
india
#manali
indianphotography
photography
travelling
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
creek
stream
People Images & Pictures
human
fir
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
river
wilderness
Free images
Related collections
Phone Wallpapers
1,254 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
InSHAPE
736 photos · Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building