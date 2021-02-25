Go to Karun Shrestha's profile
@karskit
Download free
brown rocky mountain with white clouds
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gosaikunda, Nepal
Published on Samsung, SM-G935F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gosaikunda
nepal
HD Snow Wallpapers
hills
hilly
Mountain Images & Pictures
rocky
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
mountain range
ice
glacier
peak
cliff
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free stock photos

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking