Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
戸山 神奈
@toyamakanna
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Martin Guitar Strings
Related collections
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Off the Grid
226 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Related tags
leisure activities
guitar
musical instrument
lute
strings
Music Images & Pictures
instrument
banjo
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images