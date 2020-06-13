Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wherda Arsianto
@wherda
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Homemade Chicken Noodles
Related tags
denpasar
denpasar city
bali
indonesia
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
bowl
meal
dish
vegetable
bean
lentil
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Distinct Foreground
51 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Incredible India !
2,583 photos
· Curated by Neil Mascarenhas
india
mumbai
Tree Images & Pictures
Collection #157: Kodakit
8 photos
· Curated by Kodakit
Food Images & Pictures
drink
lunch