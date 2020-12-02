Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Randy Fath
@randyfath
Download free
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dalton, Ohio at P Graham Dunn Co.
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
storm
crucifix
Brown Backgrounds
PNG images
Related collections
Crosses
74 photos
· Curated by Margaret Burnett
HD Cross Wallpapers
christianity
christian cross
A Playlist
486 photos
· Curated by Profinder Webmail
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
usa
Lockscreens
90 photos
· Curated by Ashley Bee
lockscreen
outdoor
plant