The most famous castle in the Netherlands In 1358, knight Dirc Loef van Horne had his castle built in the traditional Dutch river landscape, where Maas and Waal meet. Then ideal for collecting tolls. On 26 July 2021 Loevestein was placed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO as part of the Dutch Waterline. There is plenty to do for everyone in the castle, the outer bailey and the soldier's village. In the museum you will learn about Hugo de Groot, the Middle Ages and the Dutch Waterline. Games let you learn about gunpowder and weapons, and in the basement you can feel the experience of high wat

