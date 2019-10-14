Go to Ágatha Depiné's profile
@agathadepine
Download free
crowd of people gathered in front of a cathedral
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vaticano
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Pope Frances - Basilica di San Pietro, Vatican City

Related collections

Pax Mundi
26 photos · Curated by Mariana Hernández
catholic
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Catholicism
14 photos · Curated by D. Paul Walker
catholicism
catholic
church
Symbols of Faith
74 photos · Curated by Sara Dmitri
faith
catholic
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking