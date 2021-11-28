Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
engin akyurt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait of a sad woman
Related tags
face
People Images & Pictures
human
head
female
skin
Women Images & Pictures
portrait
Girls Photos & Images
depression
melancholy
People Images & Pictures
eyebrow
Sad Images
bored
thoughtful
model
pose
posing
beauty
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Creative Spaces
136 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Cycling in Cities
39 photos
· Curated by Geo Schnitz
cycling
HD City Wallpapers
bike