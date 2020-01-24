Go to DesignClass's profile
@designclass
Download free
black and white volkswagen beetle parked beside wall with graffiti
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Slab City, CA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Aliens! VW bug inside East Jesus sculpture park in Slab City

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

slab city
ca
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
tire
wheel
machine
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
car wheel
tarmac
asphalt
spoke
building
clock tower
tower
architecture
People Images & Pictures
Free images

Related collections

City Life
83 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
yellow
125 photos · Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Humanity
245 photos · Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking