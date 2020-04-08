Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
srikanth ingilela
@singilela
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lake palace at Jaipur
Related tags
jaipur
rajasthan
india
Brown Backgrounds
palace
lake
building
dome
architecture
castle
fort
Nature Images
outdoors
moat
housing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Little Houses
658 photos
· Curated by Delfin Van Peborgh
little house
outdoor
building
My India
62 photos
· Curated by Andreas Schöneck
india
outdoor
building
Historical Sites
14 photos
· Curated by Jiwon Choi
Historical Photos & Images
architecture
india