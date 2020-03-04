Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
visuals
@visuals
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
I voted #USelections2020
Related tags
republican
democracy
Trump Photos & Pictures
us
usa
elections
biden
bernie
voted
ivoted
2020 elections
united states
democrat
nominee
illustration
sticker
Flag Images & Pictures
HD Red Wallpapers
trademark
logo
Backgrounds
Related collections
Election 2020
3 photos
· Curated by Michael Kaloudis
election
Flag Images & Pictures
building
Events
14 photos
· Curated by Zavianna Fraser
Events Images
current event
text
Patriotic
19 photos
· Curated by Zavianna Fraser
patriotic
usa
Flag Images & Pictures