Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nafsika G.
@gnafsika
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thessaloniki, Ελλάδα
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Narrow Path
Related tags
thessaloniki
ελλάδα
HD Autumn Wallpapers
photograhy
Leaf Backgrounds
path
walkway
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
slate
flagstone
urban
sidewalk
pavement
garden
building
arbour
town
HD City Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Sky.
64 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images