Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danny ZHANG
@dannyzhang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, 上海市 China
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
shanghai
上海市 china
lily
lily flowers
Red Backgrounds
plant
amaryllis
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Garden
40 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant
Happy People
43 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile
Spring
73 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant