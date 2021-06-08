Go to Raimond Klavins's profile
@raimondklavins
Download free
gold and blue concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Swayambhunath, Катманду, Непал
Published on Canon EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Swayambhunath stupa Eye Buddha in Kathmandu Nepal

Related collections

City Life
83 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Put a Pin
370 photos · Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking