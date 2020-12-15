Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Misty Ladd
@arkansas007
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird on a wire
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
sparrow
finch
anthus
Free pictures
Related collections
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Food & Drink
141 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Earth and Nature
130 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers