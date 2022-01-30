Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilya Bronskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stein am Rhein, Stein am Rhein, Switzerland
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stein am rhein
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
building
town
architecture
path
walkway
tarmac
asphalt
road
metropolis
street
spire
steeple
tower
neighborhood
Free images
Related collections
Celestial
198 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
night
Fruits & Vegetables
111 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
calm wallpapers
419 photos · Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images