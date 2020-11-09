Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moses Janga
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Luxury wedding decor setup
Related tags
lifestyle wedding decors
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Cake Images
Cupcake Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
icing
wedding cake
Birthday Cake Images
bakery
shop
muffin
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Glass!
49 photos
· Curated by kullc
glass
Food Images & Pictures
cream
Cha Cha Chocolate Cafe
93 photos
· Curated by Marietta Gädeke
cafe
chocolate
Food Images & Pictures
ICE CREAM
7 photos
· Curated by Elsh Dan
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
dessert