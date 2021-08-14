Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Gruber
@alex_gruber
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
field
grassland
plant
Grass Backgrounds
countryside
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
azure sky
weather
land
cumulus
rural
meadow
farm
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature
6,739 photos
· Curated by Phil Rigovanov
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Landscap
37 photos
· Curated by Sara Barros
landscap
outdoor
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature
2,631 photos
· Curated by bing bing
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images