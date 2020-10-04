Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alistair MacRobert
@alistairmacrobert
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holly growing deep in the woods on a rainy day
Related tags
plant
leaves
Christmas Images
cold
explore
rain
holly
bush
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
berries
defocus
Winter Images & Pictures
festive
walk
bokeh
Nature Images
Food Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Plants
527 photos
· Curated by SM Kim
plant
indoor
vase
yuletide
40 photos
· Curated by Jenett Silver
yuletide
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Other
1,958 photos
· Curated by Liu Mo
other
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images