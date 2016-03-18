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Clem Onojeghuo
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vintage green vehicle steering wheel
Car Steering Wheel Dashboard
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
green
vintage
grey
interior
vintage car
retro
dashboard
cockpit
old
wheel
classic
speedometer
steering wheel
gear shift
london
united kingdom
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