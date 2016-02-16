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Heather Zabriskie
heatherz
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vintage brown and white watch lot
Watchmaker’s junkyard
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
time
clock
watch
old
broken
watches
gears
clocks
antique
collection
junk
parts
pile
dial
watch face
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