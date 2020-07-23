Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mario Mendez
@m_mendez_ix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Sustainability
Share
Info
Sequim, WA, USA
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lavender field and bees
Related tags
sequim
wa
usa
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
lavender
farm
close-up
Nature Images
bokeh
plant
honey bee
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Retro Cameras
57 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic
Vintage
132 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds