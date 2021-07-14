Go to Levi Meir Clancy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown brick building under blue sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jerusalem, Israel
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Looking up in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Related collections

Blank Walls
559 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
DRONES
83 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking