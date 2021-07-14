Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
July 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Looking up in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
blue sky
stone architecture
history
architecture
building
Nature Images
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Blank Walls
559 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Neon
33 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers
DRONES
83 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor