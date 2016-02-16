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Brooke Cagle
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vignette photography of two woman holding scarf walking on sand
Females in jeans at Joplin
A map marker
Joplin, United States
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Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
female
shoes
grey
happy
girls
sand
sunglasses
jeans
united states
blanket
back
boots
flare
day
footprints
behind
shawl
fringe
High resolution images
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