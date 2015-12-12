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Joseph Barrientos
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view of high rise building
Sunset in New York City
A map marker
Rockefeller Center, New York, United States
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Published on
December 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
new york
pink
cloud
grey
purple
new york city
urban
skyscraper
dawn
tower
aerial
cloudy
big
high
tall
metropolitan
Historical images
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