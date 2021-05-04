Go to Ivan Samudra's profile
@ivandwisamudra
Download free
gray concrete statue of man
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
North Sumatra, Indonesia
Published on NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The Goddess of Compassion & Mercy, Kwan Im.

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking