Go to Giulia Bertelli's profile
@giulia_bertelli
Download free
white and blue knit sock beside brown wooden box
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Milano, MI, Italia
Published on FUJIFILM, X-A3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

knitting journal and preparing for Autumn

Related collections

Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking