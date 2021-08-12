Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giulia Bertelli
@giulia_bertelli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Milano, MI, Italia
Published
on
August 12, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-A3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
knitting journal and preparing for Autumn
Related tags
milano
mi
italia
knitting
knitting journal
slow living
journal
notebooks
from above
handmade
sock
clothing
footwear
shoe
apparel
home decor
wool
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos
· Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers