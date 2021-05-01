Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Boudha sculpture in summer Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
worship
architecture
temple
Buddha Images
buddhist
Flag Images & Pictures
Travel Images
symbol
bodhnath
nepal
tibetan
heritage
asia
sacred
HD Gold Wallpapers
asian
holy
faith
wisdom
bodnath
Free pictures
Related collections
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures