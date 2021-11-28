Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Monkey Images
swayambunath temple
kathmandu
nepal
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
baboon
Free pictures
Related collections
Beautiful Blur
4,553 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
plant
Black & White
890 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images