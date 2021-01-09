Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Darya Jumelya
@darya_jumelya
Download free
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
January 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Caffeinated
415 photos
· Curated by N B
caffeinated
Coffee Images
drink
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos
· Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
bali
indonesia
human
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
People Images & Pictures
temple
spiritual
authentic
column
pillar
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
Free pictures