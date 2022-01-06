Go to Ivan Lopatin's profile
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

textured green plant leaves backdrop background

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
fern
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
seamless
exotic
HD Floral Wallpapers
print
illustration
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
backdrop
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
botanic
Public domain images

Related collections

Wild
527 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking