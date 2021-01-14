Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dimitry Zub
@dimitryzub
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
@viktoriia.kudinska
Related tags
girl portrait
girl posing
girl portraits
portraits
portrait woman
portrait photography
girl alone
field
outdoors
grassland
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
vegetation
female
Girls Photos & Images
countryside
Public domain images
Related collections
In the grass
286 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
Grass Backgrounds
human
plant
people
221 photos
· Curated by Priyanka Thomas
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
@viktoriia.kudinska
136 photos
· Curated by Dimitry Zub
human
female
face