Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karl Groendal
@karlgroendal
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Banyan tree
Related collections
corp
4 photos
· Curated by Roberto postigo
corp
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
HOBO
16 photos
· Curated by Maria Jansson
hobo
Tattoo Images & Pictures
root
Trees
8 photos
· Curated by Alex Allen
Tree Images & Pictures
root
plant
Related tags
root
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Elephant Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
PNG images