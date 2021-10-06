Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kostiantyn Li
@leekos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fall autumn season foliage. Lonely leaves against sky
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
close-up
environment
Light Backgrounds
lush
macro
maple
natural
outdoors
park
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
loneliness
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Hammer It Home (Houses)
81 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor
The Wedding
253 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor