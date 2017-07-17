Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Eepeng Cheong
eepeng
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
vehicles on road near buildings
Taxi Traffic
A map marker
Park Avenue Tunnel, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
travel
city
building
road
new york
rain
street
new york city
urban
yellow
transportation
nyc
taxi
manhattan
city view
cab
pedestrians
grand central
united states
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20