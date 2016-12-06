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Clay Banks
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vehicles on road between buildings
Kyoto Street
A map marker
Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 6, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
japan
cars
street
grey
urban
car
building
human
road
vehicle
transportation
highway
town
automobile
asphalt
zebra crossing
freeway
tarmac
metropolis
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