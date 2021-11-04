Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adi Nasta
@adinasta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wedding detail decoration
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding decoration
wedding details
plant
blossom
Flower Images
candle
HD Art Wallpapers
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Shadows & Silhouettes
267 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Aerial
356 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Epic Atmospheric Nature
112 photos · Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise