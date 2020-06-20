Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aditya Doula
@aditya_doula_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mauritius
Published
on
June 20, 2020
HTC, Desire 610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lost among the trees .....
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
mauritius
focus
HDR Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Black Wallpapers
leaves
HD Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
acanthaceae
blossom
plant
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Flora
213 photos · Curated by Tim Wilgus
flora
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
PALM
10 photos · Curated by Fernando Sales
palm
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Leaves and plants
15 photos · Curated by Giacomo
leafe
plant
HD Green Wallpapers