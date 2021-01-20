Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Minh Trí
@miic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 21, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
Flower Images
blossom
HD Green Wallpapers
crystal
photo
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos · Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Summertime
146 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora