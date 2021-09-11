Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashwini Chaudhary
@suicide_chewbacca
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ginger Nashik, Trimbakeshwar Rd, MIDC, Satpur Colony, Nashik, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ginger nashik
trimbakeshwar rd
midc
satpur colony
nashik
maharashtra
india
corridor
flooring
floor
door
lighting
housing
building
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food for Thought
103 photos · Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Signs
149 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
sign
building
Light Backgrounds
Au Naturel
123 photos · Curated by Jesse Belleque
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor