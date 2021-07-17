Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mike Castro Demaria
@mike_castro_demaria
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
France
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
france
Flower Images
macro flower
pink flower
flower field
pollen
plant
blossom
Flower Images
anther
geranium
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
anemone
petal
daisies
daisy
Free stock photos
Related collections
surfing
299 photos
· Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor
Beautiful
80 photos
· Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images