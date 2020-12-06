Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anirudh Aswal
@aswalanirudh
Download free
Share
Info
Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Peace protest to not demolish the homes of the poor.
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
bilaspur
chhattisgarh
india
crowd
text
costume
outdoors
Nature Images
poster
advertisement
People Images & Pictures
festival
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Weddings
79 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
High above sea level
60 photos
· Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images