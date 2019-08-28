Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jens Peter Olesen
@jenspeter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
NX300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Sicilian way of making salt.
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
mediterranean
sea
Summer Images & Pictures
salt
mills
HD Sky Wallpapers
sicily
machine
engine
motor
turbine
wind turbine
HD Water Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human
Contemplative
156 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Collection #73: Chris Messina
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Messina
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images