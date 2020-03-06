Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Boston Public Library
@bostonpubliclibrary
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
History
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Sinar AG, Sinarback 54 FW, Sinar m
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Chief Mountain, Blackfeet. (c) 1898
Related tags
native american
history
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
face
People Images & Pictures
tribe
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
photo
photography
portrait
Backgrounds
Related collections
Native American
20 photos
· Curated by Jakub Mróź
native american
human
portrait
American history class
13 photos
· Curated by Shannon Rabon
american
history
human
Culture
335 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
culture
People Images & Pictures
human